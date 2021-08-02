Signature Wealth Management Group Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.