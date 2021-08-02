Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.84. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,102. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

