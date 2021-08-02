Insureum Trading 164.6% Higher Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 164.6% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $302,171.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.