The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.83-6.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.59.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.61. 160,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.37. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.