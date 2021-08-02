Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $255.15 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,523,614 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

