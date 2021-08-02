Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Expands By 37.2%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

