Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

