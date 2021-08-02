Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Strattner Financial Group
