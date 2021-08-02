Diversified LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $339.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

