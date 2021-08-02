Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,736 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,214. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17.

