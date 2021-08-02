iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,829. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23.

