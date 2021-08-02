Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

