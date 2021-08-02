Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $850.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.40 million and the highest is $863.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $123.89.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

