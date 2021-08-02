Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $285.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

