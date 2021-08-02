Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $143.79 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $147.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.