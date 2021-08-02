Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.02. 1,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 894,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

