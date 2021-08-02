The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 4.7%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

