UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 3.5%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 33,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,999,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $226,024,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

