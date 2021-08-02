Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

