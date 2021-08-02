ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. 48,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.