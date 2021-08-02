827 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $184.92 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

