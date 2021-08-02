Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 706 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.