Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 424,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

