First PREMIER Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.98 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

