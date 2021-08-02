North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 161 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 173,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

