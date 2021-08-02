TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.13. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

