Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Graco by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Graco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Graco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 324,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.13. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,833. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

