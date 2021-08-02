CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

