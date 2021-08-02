CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. 69,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

