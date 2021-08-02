CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 82,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,193. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

