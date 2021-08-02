Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Fuse Network has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $500,630.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.