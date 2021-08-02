FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $380,246.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00818550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00091614 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

