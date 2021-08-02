FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $380,246.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00818550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00091614 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

