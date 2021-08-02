Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $87.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $87.62 million and $119.25 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00008978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

