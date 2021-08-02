Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $570,007.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

