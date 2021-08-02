W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $492.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $492.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.09.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.90. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $335.16 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

