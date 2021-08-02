Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 13,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,917. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

