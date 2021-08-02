One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
