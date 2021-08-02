One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 4,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.