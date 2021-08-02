Analysts Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) PT at $7.50

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,714. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.