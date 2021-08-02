NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.770-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

NEE stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

