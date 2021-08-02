Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 57

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 46.31 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,808,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,855,766. The company has a market capitalization of £32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.