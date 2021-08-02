Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $12.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,441,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zynga by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,028,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,056 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 375,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zynga by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 149,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 277,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

