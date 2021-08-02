RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.00. 4,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,796. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $282.15 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

