Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $146.16. 24,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,061. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

