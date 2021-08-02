Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.22. 18,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

