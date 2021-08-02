Morris Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. PTC comprises about 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $220,629,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $106,965,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $134.63. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,579. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

