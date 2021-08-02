Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 75,866 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 71,167 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95.

