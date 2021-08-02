206,509 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$52.61 during midday trading on Monday. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

