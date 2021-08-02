Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,080. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

