VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.87 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $376,719.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriDocGlobal alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00386066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00857217 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,699,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriDocGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriDocGlobal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.