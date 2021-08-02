Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

